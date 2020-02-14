|
|
JAQUETTE, Margie Marjorie "Margie" Ann Jaquette, age 46, of Austin, Texas passed away on February 8th, 2020. Margie was born in Baytown, Texas on November 22nd, 1973, and grew up in Spring, Texas. She was a 1992 graduate of Klein Oak High School and attended The University of Texas at Tyler. She worked in the apartment industry for many years in the Austin area. Margie married Donald Marsh Flournoy on October 16, 2014, at the Jaquette family ranch in Paige, Texas. They enjoyed travelling to their favorite destinations: San Francisco; New Orleans; Durango, CO; and the Texas coast. Margie loved animals of all sorts: her dog and cat, the neighborhood rabbits, and the backyard birds and she often volunteered at Austin Pets Alive!. She is survived by her husband, Marsh; her father and stepmother, Dale and Jessica Jaquette; her siblings and their spouses, Marty and Marsha Jaquette, John and Shannon Jaquette, and Julie and Mick Koerber; her father-in-law, Donald Royce Flournoy and his wife, Sharon; her mother-in-law, Mary Marsh Flournoy; her brother-in-law, Royce Flournoy; and her four nieces and five nephews. Margie was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Leona Jaquette, and her sister Robin Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Austin Pets Alive!. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020