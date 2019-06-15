|
CALHOUN, Margie N. Margie Nell (Burklund) Calhoun 85, of Austin, Texas was born August 21, 1933 in Elroy, Texas and left this earth June 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Calhoun of 56 years, parents, Oscar and Signe Burklund, brothers, Elvin, Leroy, Edward Burklund, and sister, Elvera Meredith. Survived by daughters, Sandra (Sandy) Gardner, husband Pete, Bonnie Hodgson, and husband Jim; son, Rory Calhoun; grandkids, Kimberly Talley and fiancé Josh Griffin and Cody Gardner wife Jess; great-grandkids, Bailey and Brystal Talley and Harper and Colton Gardner; in-laws Rene Burklund, Verdie Finley, Marjorie Benner and John C. Calhoun. Thank you to Dr. Edward Chafizadeh, Beth Jackson, and Dr. Jaqueline Champlain and Cristain Cipleau. Visitation is Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home on Lamar Blvd. Service is Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Mausoleum Chapel in Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 15, 2019