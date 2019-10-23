|
SKINNER, Margie Ruth (Jones) Margie Ruth (Jones) Skinner passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, at the age of 91. She was surrounded by her husband of 71 years, Colonel Walter I. Skinner Jr. and other loving relatives in Corpus Christi where she spent the last 4 years, having lived most of her life in Austin. Born in Edinburg, TX, Margie soon moved to Gatesville where she completed High School in 1946. She then moved to Austin where she attended Nixon Clay Business College and then worked as a secretary for the State Veterans Affairs Commission for 11 years. Margie met the love of her life, Walter Irving, shortly after moving to Austin. After his tour in the Navy, they were wed January 29, 1948. Margie was extremely active in Saint John's United Methodist Church beginning in 1952. She was a leader in the United Methodist Women (UMW) and choir. She received the Valiant Woman Award in Church Women United in 2007. She volunteered at Recording for the Blind beginning in 1978 and served many years with the Montopolis Friendship Center Ministry in South Austin. Margie continued her spiritual work with the First United Methodist Church after moving to Corpus Christi in 2016. Her life was enriched by the various friendships over many years: the "hunting bunch" the "food pool bunch" and "church ladies" of every faith. Margie gained great comfort and a sense of accomplishment through her ecumenical works within UMW and interfaith groups. Margie was the youngest of her family and is preceded in death by her father, Mac Donald Jones, and by her mother Dellie Wilson Jones. She is also preceded in death by brothers JT Jones, Herman Jones, Bob Jones, and Dan Jones, as well as her older sister, Merle (Jones) Deville. Margie dearly cherished her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother, and leaves behind her husband, Walter Irving Skinner Jr. of Corpus Christi; son, Walter Wayne Skinner and daughter-in-law, Joan Skinner, of San Bruno, CA; and grandson, Alexander Roosevelt Skinner, of Santa Clara, CA. Margie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and second cousin around Texas as well as across the country. Thanks to all who assisted Margie in her later years, especially: Walter and Margaret Deville, Janice Deville, Eddie Bonura, Suzanne Schultz, Britt Stone as well as all supportive relatives and friends in Corpus Christi, Austin, and elsewhere. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to the United Methodist Women to support their work around the world. Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, October 26th at Saint John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Road, Austin. Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 28th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
