PONDER, Marguerite Rose (Biemer) Our Beloved Marguerite Rose Ponder, age 75, resident of Austin, Texas, and Ajijic, Mexico, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from complications due to liver cancer. She was born March 24, 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the same birthplace as her mother and maternal grandmother. She worked for 25 years as a biofeedback therapist at UT Austin where she helped students handle stress and overcome performance anxiety. Her work inspired the "Mind Body Labs" currently present on the UT campus. Upon retiring, she moved to Ajijic, Mexico which she called her spiritual home. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marguerite Biemer; her grandparents, numerous uncles and aunts, and her cousin, Susan Biemer. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jack Prins; devoted daughter, Elizabeth Skadden, son-in-law David Bench and granddaughter Skadden Bench; her step-children, Nomi Prins, Michael Prins, Tami Prins; three step-grandchildren; her aunt and uncle Leonard and Beverly Biemer, aunt Mary Ann Bianchi; numerous cousins, her close friend and former sister-in-law, Janie Skadden; niece, Jennifer Skadden and family; and many friends in Texas and Mexico. Marguerite's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Susan Sneller and Richard Meader, Lisa Judge, Frank Wicker and Mary Lou Lumpe; Aarntson Family, and Rogers/Blume Family. Photo by Lin Sutherland. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin, 4700 Grover Ave, Austin, Texas, 78756; followed by a Reception at 5:00 p.m. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019