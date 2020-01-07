|
De los Angeles Salas Mota, Maria Maria de los Angeles Salas Mota, 87 of Austin, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elias Mota. She is survived by her children and numerous grandchildren. The family will be accepting guests at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 11:00am on Thursday, January 9, with burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020