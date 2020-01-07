Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Burial
Following Services
Assumption Cemetery
Maria De Los Angeles Salas Mota

Maria De Los Angeles Salas Mota Obituary
De los Angeles Salas Mota, Maria Maria de los Angeles Salas Mota, 87 of Austin, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elias Mota. She is survived by her children and numerous grandchildren. The family will be accepting guests at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 11:00am on Thursday, January 9, with burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020
