BOTELLO, Maria Elena Maria Elena Botello, 68, of Round Rock, Texas, loving wife and mother went home to be with Lord in the early morning of Thursday, March 26, 2020. Maria was born on May 1, 1951 at Lockhart Hospital located in Lockhart, Texas to Benito Ancira and Elizabeth Villalobos Moreno. At the age of eleven Maria and her family then moved to Austin to the Montopolis area, and later as an adolescent she attended Johnston High School. Maria was then able to have a successful career working for the Texas Workforce Commission for almost 40 years, while displaying hard work, dependability, and dedication throughout the years, up until she passed. Maria happily married George Botello on February 29, 1996 and the two just celebrated their 24 year anniversary. It comes as no surprise that Maria was a STRONG, selfless, kind, generous, sincere, humble, giving spirit who would always lend a helping hand to others, and would always lovingly embrace everyone with open arms. Throughout the years Maria touched many people's lives with her unconditional love, friendship, and all around warmheartedness. Maria is survived by her husband, George Botello; son, Jason and wife Ida; her seven siblings; and eleven nieces and nephews. There will be a small private ceremony for cremation with the family. Furthermore, there will be a public memorial/life celebration scheduled at a later time. Arrangements by Austin Cremations, Round Rock.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020