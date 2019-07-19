Home

Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-8200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church,
2435 Oak Crest Ave.
Austin, TX
View Map
Maria Esquivel Campos


1925 - 2019
Maria Esquivel Campos Obituary
CAMPOS, Maria Esquivel Maria Esquivel Campos, 94, of Austin, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on July 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. 'Wela', as she was called by her family, was born in San Antonio, TX to Irene and Aristeo Esquivel on April 20, 1925. She was a supportive and nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother. Wela was a devout Catholic, with unwavering faith in God, and a phenomenal prayer warrior. Maria is survived by her children, Armando Medina (Elida), Mary Hernandez (Juan), Adelita C. Acosta (San Juan), Reynaldo Campos, Rosalinda C. Hernandez (Arturo), Irene Campos (Luis); grandchildren, Maria Magdalena, Juan Raul, Cristina, Lupita, Rosita, Frank Jr, Mark, Steven, Roxanne, David, Anthony, Adelina, Maria Isabel, Annabelle, Rey Jr, Josh, Ally, Arturo Jr, Francisco, Leo, Jose, Adelita, Angelica, and Luisito; 36 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Wela is preceded in death by her husband, Leopoldo; sons, Leopoldo Jr, and Frank; great-grandchild, Carina; 9 siblings, and her parents. Visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 on Friday, July 19 from 5 - 9 pm, with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6 pm. The funeral mass will be held at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX 78704 on Saturday, July 20 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Maria's family on her On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 19, 2019
