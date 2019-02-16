Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Pflugerville, TX
FUENTES, Maria Eugenia Herrera María Eugenia Herrera Fuentes, a certified nurse assistant for the elderly and incapacitated passed away Monday morning February 11, 2019 at the age of 61, at her residency in Austin, Texas. María Eugenia is survived by her two children, Marisabel Martínez Herrera y Jaziel Martínez Herrera, two grandchildren, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Lopez and Giovanni "Gío" Lopez, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Feb. 22, 2PM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Pflugerville, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2019
