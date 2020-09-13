1/
Maria Gelencser
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GELENCSER, Maria Maria Gelencser was born in Bánd, Hungary in 1933 and emigrated to the U.S. with one of her sisters after the 1956 uprising against Russian-backed Communist rule. She was married and divorced, and worked for many years as an office manager in New Jersey. Late in her career she moved with her employer, PharmaCaps, to North Carolina, and eventually back north to Easton, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Gelencser loved to garden, and especially loved roses and irises, though she kept a variety of flowers in her gardens. She attended Catholic mass 5-6 days per week, and enjoyed meeting her regular group of ladies who attended mass together. Mrs. Gelencser was a devoted mother, who lovingly raised two children who survive her, Paul Gelencser of Austin, Texas and Agnes Moldovan of Jackson, New Jersey. She is also survived by her two grand children, Cameron Moldovan and Sydney Moldovan. Mrs. Gelencser passed away in Round Rock, Texas, on August 23, 2020, and was laid to rest on August 31 in St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved