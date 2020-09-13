GELENCSER, Maria Maria Gelencser was born in Bánd, Hungary in 1933 and emigrated to the U.S. with one of her sisters after the 1956 uprising against Russian-backed Communist rule. She was married and divorced, and worked for many years as an office manager in New Jersey. Late in her career she moved with her employer, PharmaCaps, to North Carolina, and eventually back north to Easton, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Gelencser loved to garden, and especially loved roses and irises, though she kept a variety of flowers in her gardens. She attended Catholic mass 5-6 days per week, and enjoyed meeting her regular group of ladies who attended mass together. Mrs. Gelencser was a devoted mother, who lovingly raised two children who survive her, Paul Gelencser of Austin, Texas and Agnes Moldovan of Jackson, New Jersey. She is also survived by her two grand children, Cameron Moldovan and Sydney Moldovan. Mrs. Gelencser passed away in Round Rock, Texas, on August 23, 2020, and was laid to rest on August 31 in St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J."