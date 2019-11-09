|
MCCUISTON, Maria del Socorro Heflin Maria del Socorro Heflin McCuiston, 92, went home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Maria was born on June 11, 1927, in Columbia, South America. Her parents passed away when she was 2 years old, and she was raised by her grandmother until she was 12. She then came to Austin to be raised by her aunt and uncle. Maria graduated from Austin High School, then worked at Scarborough's Department Store. After raising her 4 children, she worked for the Texas Highway Dept., where she retired. She met Roy "Buddy" McCuiston on a blind date, and they married in 1948. She and Buddy were married 56 years before he passed away. Maria loved life, and had a fun loving spirit. She was sweet, kind, and she went out of her way to befriend the friendless. Much of her time was spent cooking, sewing, and working in her yard. In recent years she especially enjoyed visits from family and friends, and watching the antics of squirrels, birds, and deer out of her kitchen window. Before moving to Leander years ago, Maria had been an active member of Wilshire Presbyterian Church. She was also a long time, active member of the Capitol Rod and Gun Club, where she enjoyed dancing, playing dominos, and traveling with her many friends there. She could put a smile on anyone's face, with her outgoing, colorful personality, and was always able to laugh at herself. She was one of a kind, and she will be missed. She is survived by her children, Gayle Dailey (JT), Pam Russo (Leonard), Ronnie McCuiston, and daughter in law Charlotte McCuiston. Grandchildren Randy McCuiston (Christi), Michelle McCuiston Owen (Travis), Brooke Dailey Brannin (Michael), John Dailey, Matt Russo (Alexandra), Daniel Russo (Devon), Trent Russo (Audrey), and Trevor Russo;12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents Rainey and Teodora Heflin, her aunt and uncle Max and Alta Wilder, her husband "Buddy", and her son Rainey "Pete" McCuiston. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers from Visiting Angels and Hospice Austin for their care of Maria over the years. Special thanks to Marsha McNeil for caring for Maria as she would have cared for her own mother. We are very thankful that Maria was able to spend her last years in her own home. Maria had a special place in her heart for those in need. Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to World Vision or the . Arrangements are being handled by Weed Corley Funeral Home in Lakeway. Her body will lie in state on Sunday, November 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Monday, November 11, after a private burial, a visitation will be held at Weed Corley at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00p.m
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 9, 2019