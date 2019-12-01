|
JOHNSON, Maria Maria Teresa Metzler Johnson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away in her home November 25, 2019 at the age of 74 after a long battle with brain cancer. Maria was born to Edward and Elizabeth Metzler on September 6, 1945 in Washington, D.C. She was the oldest of five. She graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Washington D.C. in 1963, and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Newton, MA in 1967 with a major in mathematics. She graduated from Rutgers Law School in 1978. Maria married Calvin Johnson in 1976. The family moved to Austin, TX in 1981 when Calvin joined the faculty at the University of Texas Law School. She worked for 21 years as a lawyer at the Legal Hotline for Texans. Maria was a devoted member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church serving as a eucharistic minister for many years. She was an avid reader. She belonged to three book groups, including the Balcones Book Group for more than 30 years. She loved to swim and competed in Masters Swimming. She had a strong will, a caring heart, and a drive to help others. She was a wonderful and dedicated mother of four. Throughout her illness, the love she had given to others was reflected back by the care she received from her family, brothers, friends, neighbors and caregivers. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth Metzler. She is survived and loved by her husband, Calvin H. Johnson; four children, Calvin E., Martha, Carolynn, and Matthew; four brothers, John, Joe, Mark, and Robert; six grandchildren; Owen, Oliver, Felix, Elliott, Signe, Maximilian; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and countless close friends. Memorial services for Maria will take place at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (3125 N Lamar Blvd) on Saturday, December 7 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Catholic Charities of Central Texas. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019