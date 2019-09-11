|
SANCHEZ, Maria Maria "Mary" Sanchez, 75, of Thrall, Texas joined our loving Creator, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 2:43 AM, at her home in Thrall Texas. She was born June 21st in Lubbock, Texas to Luther and Rita Medrano. Mary is preceded in death by her son, Billy Zane Hughes. She is survived by her loving husband Anselmo Sanchez, her children; Stanley Fairchild, Cocoa Fairchild, Nick Fairchild, Samantha Fairchild, and Bryan Fairchild. Her grandchildren, Misti Jean Fairchild and BJ Hughes, and great grandchildren. Her siblings; Raymond Medrano, Victoria Contreras, and Angela Torres, and many other relatives she had lost contact with over the years. Mary had lived and worked in the Austin area for many years before retiring to Thrall, Texas in 2008. She loved to cook, sew and spend time with her husband, family, and many cherished, spoiled animals. A life celebration gathering will be held at Mary's home this Sunday.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019