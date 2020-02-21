|
ROGERS, Marian Davis Loper Marian Davis Loper Rogers was born in Dallas, Texas to William H. and Sally Ross Davis on January 4, 1924. Marian married William Warren Loper on January 1, 1947. They were married for 52 year until his death in 1999. Marian lived in Austin nearly all her life. Graduating from Austin High School and the University of Texas with a BA in English. Marian found love again in 2000 when she married Fred Rogers. Marian is survived by son, Edmund Loper and wife Bethany; Grandsons James Loper, Warren Loper and Thomas Loper; and Granddaughter Bailey Loper. She is also survived by her husband, Fred Rogers and his family; Phillis Rogers, Kelly and Carrie Rogers, Ben, Erica and Andrea Rogers. Services to be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at 2:00pm. Reception to follow. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020