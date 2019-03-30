KOTELL, Marian Edith Marian "Peanut" Edith Kotell, 76, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born to Kermit Joseph Gordon and Martha Smith Gordon on June 1, 1942 in Washington D.C., Marian and the Gordon family returned to Schenectady after the war to make their home. Eight brothers and sisters soon followed. After graduation from Brockport College Marian followed her passion for education and embarked on what was to become a lifelong love for teaching others. Elementary, Special Education, One-on-One with students with learning disabilities, and Enrichment Computer Skills for pre-K became her specialties. On July 5, 1966, Marian married the love of her life Robert (Bob) Kotell. Son David, and then daughter Robin soon brought newfound joy into Marian and Bob's household in Bowie Maryland. Moves to Houston, and finally Austin; Summer family vacations in a pop-up trailer across America; and Robin's Scottish Dance competitions abroad created cherished family memories. As an empty-nester Marian bred and showed Balinese cats, and developed her natural talent for Tole painting. Marian displayed and sold her beautiful artwork at art shows across Texas; one to be displayed in the Texas Capitol for a year. As a resident at Riverside Nursing home with Bob, Marian looked forward to activities such as Games for Life, Bingo, art classes, Christmas, and the annual Prom. Marian continued her art at Pflugerville Nursing Home. Marian 's devotion to friends and family, bright eyes and infectious smile, warm hugs and encouraging words to all, are to be remembered. Marian was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Martha Gordon; her husband Robert Kotell; and brothers Jack and Everett Gordon. She is survived by son David Kotell; daughter and son-in-law Robin and Brett Habben; grandchildren Princess Kotell and Xochitl Hansen; brothers and sisters Earl Gordon, John (Elizabeth) Gordon, Patricia Torrey, Lee Davis, Susan (Richard) Lindsey, Donna (Dean) Delnick and Paul Gordon; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The or the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary