MAXWELL, Marian Buchanan Marian Buchanan Maxwell, a long-time resident of Austin, Texas, died Sunday, January 5th at Westminster Manor Health Care Center. She was born April 27, 1918. Marian grew up in Beaumont, Texas. In 1939 she met and married John C. Maxwell. The couple moved to Princeton, N.J, where John eventually became a professor of geosciences. Marian devoted herself to her family and her husband's career, extending hospitality to graduate students and faculty alike. She was generous with her time and her good nature, and was beloved by many. In 1969, a very appealing job offer was made by the University of Texas, and the couple moved to Austin. They established a home base, but took advantage of their increased free time to travel the world, pursue their interests in birding and opera, and generally enjoy life. John Maxwell died in 2006. Marian moved to Westminster Manor where she continued to be her outgoing and cheefrul self. Marian and John had two daughters, Judith Margaret and Marilyn Jane. Judy died of Leukemia in 1977. Marian is survived by her daughter, Marilyn. She is also survived by Kathleen Orr, her niece. Those who knew Marian well know what a gift she was to the world.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020