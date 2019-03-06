POWERS, Marian Marian Powers, age 91 passed away on March 3, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. Marian was born on September 28, 1927 in Thrall, Texas to Ben and Alma Rosenblad. She graduated from Thrall High School and moved to Austin, Texas. She worked for Miller Blue Print for several years. Marian married Norman Powers in 1951. They had two daughters and made their home in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years. Marian was a great Mom who was involved in many of her kid's activities. Marian and Norman returned to Austin in 1974. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, parents, her brothers, Ben Jr., Kermit, Calvin, and Jimmie Rosenblad, and sister Elizabeth Sanford. She is survived by her daughters, Louanne Frost (Andy) and Linda Mynatt (Jim), and grandchildren, Matthew Frost, Courtney Frost (Tomas Vasquez), Rory Birch (Cody), and Erik Mynatt. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren as well as her brother Ken Rosenblad of Houston. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5-7pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Private graveside service will be held in Evangelical Free Church Cemetery in Georgetown, Texas. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary