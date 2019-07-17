BROWN, Marianna McCain Marianna McCain Brown, age 95 of Luling, passed away on July 15, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin. Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Luling City Cemetery with The Reverend Monica Thompson Smith officiating. A reception will follow. Marianna was born on July 4, 1924 in Maxwell, Texas to James W. and Annie (Shanklin) McCain. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Luling. She worked alongside her husband and son when they purchased the Luling Livestock Auction in 1973. Marianna, like her husband Pinkey, was always faithful to the Democratic Party and was genuinely patriotic. She loved her Independence Day Birthday and always enjoyed the "Friends Birthday Club"! Marianna and Pinkey loved travelling out west, especially Ruidoso, New Mexico often staying at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Gus Tyre (Pinkey) Brown, her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gus T. and Onie Ella (Webb) Brown, her sister-in-law, Frances Balke and husband Arnold, her brothers-in-law, Beau Robinson, Jack Brown and wife Katherine, Joe Brown and wife Beatrice, John Victor Brown and Robert Brown. Survivors include her son, John McCain Brown and wife Becky; grandson, John Tyre (J. T.) Brown; sister, Carolyn Robinson Long and husband Jim; nephews, Jim Clymer and wife Pam, and Mike Clymer and wife Mary; several great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great-nephews, several cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Clymer, Mike Clymer, Rone Allen, Donald Brown, Kenneth Brown, Ron Curry, Clint McDonnell, Craig Archer, Dr. Patrick Brown, Dr. Wallace Baze, George W. Orsak, Frank Clark, Leo Tiller, Bruce Blackwell, Delane Bassett, Hank Williams, John Wells, George Light, John Barfield, Bill Rutherford, Josh Alberson, Bob Herndon, Ricky Kotwig and Tres Hewell. Marianna will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sweet disposition, and her fierce protection of family. She will be missed by her family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 531, Luling, TX 78648 or to the . You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019