|
|
HEURING, Marianne Our sweet Marianne was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania in 1938. She met her loving husband, Joe, on August 18, 1955 and they have been driving each other crazy and loving each other madly ever since. Two children, four grandchildren, two dogs, many friends and thousands of hours of laughter later, we lost this titan of a woman unexpectedly on October 17, 2019. We will hold a Memorial Mass for Marianne on Monday, October 28th, 10am, at St. Theresa's Church in Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a small donation in her name to the , she will smile. Mom, you are forever alive in us and we love you endlessly.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019