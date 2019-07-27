|
HAGER, Marie Hartman Marie Hartman Hager, 102, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born Sept. 2, 1916 in Taylor, Texas to Ethel Boyd and Aloysius P. Hartman. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Austin, Texas (1921-1930) later moving to Wichita Falls graduating from high school. There, she met the love of her life, Olen E. Hager. They were married July 19, 1935 and celebrated 68 wonderful years together when Olen passed away in 2003. She studied business accounting at Midwestern University in Wichita Falls and later University of Texas when they moved to Austin in 1955. In 1956, they started their building and remodeling business buying a lumber company too. She was a homemaker but she was also a driving force behind their successful business actively working with Olen and doing the accounting. Her husband, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren were everything to her and she could never do enough for them. She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Louise Hager Estes (James) of Corpus Christi and 2 grandchildren, Kenneth Lemmond (Dianna) of Corpus Christi and Frank Olen Lemmond (Tina) of Austin. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, Victoria Lemmond (Michael) of Phoenix, Ariz., Skyler Lemmond of San Antonio, Jordyn Lemmond Webb (Nathan) of Norfolk, Va., Jenna Ungar of Dickinson, Aleta Lemmond and Aurelia Lemmond of Austin, Adam and Alec Lemmond of Corpus Christi, Texas and other relatives. She is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Olen E. Hager, granddaughter, Jennifer Ungar (Sean), her sister, Louise Trull, and brother, Raymond Hartman. Visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Funeral Services will be 1pm Sunday, July 28th at the funeral home with committal following at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Lemmond, Frank O. Lemmond, Skyler Lemmond and Sean Ungar. Thank you to all those who cared for her at Brookdale and Wooldridge Place in Corpus Christi. Special thanks goes to her hospice nurse, Mary Garcia. Contributions can be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 27, 2019