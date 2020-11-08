CRUMLEY, Marie Reed Age 86, of Round Rock, Texas, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Marie was born in Caradan, Texas on April 24, 1934 to parents Knox Eddie and Lillie Belle Reed. After a lengthy battle with cancer, she is now with the Lord, witnessing his glory, beauty and majesty. Marie was a member of the Leander Church of Christ in Leander, Texas. She was a good Christian, an example to her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. Marie is preceded in death by her parents Knox Eddie and Lillie Belle Reed; her beloved husband, Jack Crumley; son, Steve Crumley; grandson, Christopher Crumley and many brothers and sisters. Marie is survived by two of her brothers, Jimmy Reed and wife Rose of Pflugerville, Texas; brother, Kirt Reed and wife Susan of Austin, Texas and one of her sisters Gail Schofield and husband C.J. of Cedar Park, Texas. Marie is also survived by three of her children and their spouses Danny Crumley and wife Pam of Marble Falls, Texas, Jackie Sharpe and husband Kent of Round Rock, Texas, Ronda Cook and husband Art of Austin, Texas, six grandchildren Eric Crumley and wife Brandy, Kyle Crumley, Ridge Sharpe, Kelsey Sharpe, Jillian Cook, Olivia Cook and eight great grandchildren Emeri Crumley, Reece Crumley, Talon Crumley, Ranger Crumley, Rory Crumley, Kaylee Grambort-Sharpe, Shane Lewis and Hunter Lewis and many nieces and nephews. At a later date, after COVID 19 subsides, a celebration of Marie Crumley's life will be scheduled by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leander Church of Christ, Leander, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store