MUHICH, Marietta Rose Ms. Marietta Rose Muhich, age 69, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Rose Muhich of Austin; her three brothers, Frank Muhich, Jr. of Mahomet, Illinois, Ron Muhich of Liberty Hill, Texas and John Muhich of Austin; her two daughters, Tina Rose of Houston, and Kristal Muhich of Kauai, Hawaii; her son Daniel Daugherty of Austin; and grandchildren, Christian, Heather; and her stepson Langdon. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank W. Muhich, who passed away in 1990. As a child, Marietta was a great swimmer in all categories, including breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke and front crawl. To this day she still holds records in her age group at Southern Illinois University. She graduated in three years from St. Mary's High School in Belleville, Illinois, then went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and a minor in Piano. She especially enjoyed playing the organ at her church. With a major in Dietetics, she was ahead of her time in the importance of eating a healthy diet many years before it became "fashionable" and science had a chance to catch up. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78752.