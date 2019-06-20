Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Muhich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta Muhich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marietta Muhich Obituary
MUHICH, Marietta Rose Ms. Marietta Rose Muhich, age 69, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Rose Muhich of Austin; her three brothers, Frank Muhich, Jr. of Mahomet, Illinois, Ron Muhich of Liberty Hill, Texas and John Muhich of Austin; her two daughters, Tina Rose of Houston, and Kristal Muhich of Kauai, Hawaii; her son Daniel Daugherty of Austin; and grandchildren, Christian, Heather; and her stepson Langdon. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank W. Muhich, who passed away in 1990. As a child, Marietta was a great swimmer in all categories, including breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke and front crawl. To this day she still holds records in her age group at Southern Illinois University. She graduated in three years from St. Mary's High School in Belleville, Illinois, then went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and a minor in Piano. She especially enjoyed playing the organ at her church. With a major in Dietetics, she was ahead of her time in the importance of eating a healthy diet many years before it became "fashionable" and science had a chance to catch up. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78752.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden Funeral Home
Download Now