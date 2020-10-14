1/1
Marilyn Carlson LeBlanc
LEBLANC, Marilyn Carlson A resident of Round Rock, Texas passed away October 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Marilyn was a 1964 graduate of DeQuincy High School. Following graduation from high school she attended McNeese State University where she received an Associate Degree in 1966. In 1966 she married her sweetheart, Buddy LeBlanc and a few years later, they moved from Louisiana and made their home in Texas. While living in Louisiana, Marilyn was a member of DeQuincy United Methodist Church. After moving to Texas, Marilyn worked for Texas Instruments for several years and retired from Austin Community College where she was employed in the business office. She is survived by her children, Meredith LeBlanc Musgrove and husband, Mike of DeQuincy, La., Kori LeBlanc of Round Rock, Tx and Erin LeBlanc Kibodeaux and husband, Marques of Houston, Tx; seven grandchildren, Ben, Colton, Claire and Marlee Musgrove and Estelle, Eleanor and Amelia Kibodeaux; sisters, Carolyn Beck and husband, Byron of Lake Charles, La and Joy Cooper of DeQuincy, La along with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her faithful companions, Bella and Beau. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy LeBlanc and parents, Charles Carlson and Estelle Garland Carlson. The family will receive friends 5 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15th and the funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16th. The visitation and funeral will be held at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, DeQuincy, La. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to DeQuincy United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 578, DeQuincy, La.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy
OCT
16
Interment
Masonic Cemetery
