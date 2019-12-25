|
RICHARDSON, Marilyn Elinor Marilyn Elinor Richardson of Austin, Texas, beloved wife and devoted mother, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at the age of 77 from Alzheimer's disease. Marilyn was born on March 29, 1942 in Ventnor, New Jersey to Thomas and Audrey Kuhn. She grew up in Jackson Heights and Garden City (Long Island), New York, and later in her college years in Winchester, Massachusetts. She graduated from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In the summer of 1960 she met her husband, Lawrence Craig Richardson on a blind date and they married in 1967. They celebrated 52 years of marriage including the birth of two sons. For the most part, Marilyn was a homemaker, choosing to concentrate on raising her children while also being a dutiful Army wife. But along the way she was able to obtain an Associate Degree in computer science, teach at the International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, perform a special research project for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, and serve as a municipal court judge in Harker Heights, Texas for two years until moving to Austin, where for many years volunteered at the LBJ Presidential Library. She was very intelligent in practical matters with a keen social sense and as result made friends easily and was respected by all who knew her. She was an avid traveler and, with or without her husband, explored many countries of the world as well as occasionally visiting friends and relatives in Germany and Ireland. From horseback riding in Turkey to pondering the pyramids and Stonehenge, to snorkeling in Cozumel and the Galapagos, to safari in Kenya and seeing reindeer near the Arctic Circle she was regularly on the go. But in the end, one of her favorites was our annual family vacation on the Gulf Coast. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, sons Blake and Kent and his wife, Karen, and grandchildren, Connor and Erin. Also surviving are her brother Tom and wife Wendy and nieces Melissa, Victoria, and Amanda, and nephews Chandler and Preston. Our thanks are extended to the wonderful caregivers at Arden Courts Memory Care and Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: BrightFocus
www..org/alzheimers
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019