CAWYER, Marilyn Fern Marilyn Fern Cawyer was born in Brady, Texas on May 1, 1930 and grew up in Brownwood. She was the youngest of four children of Walter Milton and Elsie Matlock Cawyer. At the age of 16, she married Dwight Kern McDaniel. They moved to Austin where she raised her family and worked for the House of Representatives until her retirement. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed watching detective shows on TV and playing dominoes. She loved to collect owls but disliked cats and mayonnaise. Marilyn was happily married to Mack Thompson in 1982. They built a new country home in Wimberley, Texas where they lived until Mack's death in 2005. Marilyn moved to North Texas in 2009 with her youngest daughter, Shana. Marilyn passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She is survived by her son, Kern & daughter, Shana. Her oldest daughter, Sydne, passed away in 2019. She has four grandchildren, Amanda, Leslie, Trey, Emily and one great-grandchild, Lupita. Family welcomes friends to Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641, on Saturday January 25th at 9:00-11:00. We invite guests to join us for a visitation and then continue to the burial at Bagdad Cemetery at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Hospice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 24, 2020