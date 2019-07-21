ERMIS, Marilyn (Tims) Figer Marilyn (Tims) Figer Ermis, age 91, left this world to be with her Lord on Friday July 19, 2019. She was predeceased in death by her parents; grandson, Terry Wayne Ermis and husband, Joe L. Ermis. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan Figer Wolking; "son-in-love" Dennis Wolking; sons, John Figer, James Ermis (Jana), Terry Ermis (Brenda), Steve Ermis and dear ex-daughter-in-law, Judy Ermis. She had 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Marilyn was born in Jackson, Tennessee. When her parents divorced, she spent several years between Jackson, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. It was in Detroit where she fell in love with baseball. She saw some of the greatest players over the years, including Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Stan Musial and Jackie Robinson to name a few. She married and moved to Texas where she spent most of her adult life. Marilyn spent her career working for the government and the state. She was chosen to be on the communications team for President Lyndon Johnson after Kennedy's assassination. She later worked for Elton Bomer, Texas Secretary of State, former Governor George W. Bush and former Governor Rick Perry. Marilyn adored these men and often said it was such an honor to work for all of them. Marilyn was a devout Christian woman who served the Lord faithfully. She will be missed by so many. Psalms 73:26 Visitation at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks (Oak Hill) 6:00-8:00, Tuesday 7-23 Funeral Service at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks (Oak Hill) 10:00, Wednesday 7-24, Interment to follow Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019