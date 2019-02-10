CARR, Marilyn Grace Marilyn Grace Carr of Austin, Texas passed away at home on January 30, 2019 after a long life. Marilyn was born on November 2, 1928 in Defiance, Ohio, the youngest of the six children of Ross J. Doenges and Harriet Snodgrass. She worked her way to a Bachelor of Arts degree from Defiance College, and while there she met Lester W. Carr, Jr. of Detroit, Michigan. The two were married on June 10, 1951 and had two children. During their life together, the couple lived in a series of towns in Ohio before eventually landing in Alliance, where Lester worked for the Boy Scouts of America and Marilyn worked as a teacher in the Alliance public school system. With the Ohio nest empty, the couple relocated to the Austin area in 1981 and remained in Texas the remainder of their lives. Marilyn was a talented woman with a long list of interests. One was music, as a pianist, she played Chopin at home, and as a soprano she sang in choirs in the Methodist Church, with which she had a lifelong association. She was an avid reader of everything from William Shakespeare to Agatha Christi. She grew quite a bit of the family's food and was both practical and creative with a needle and thread. And she was a serious stamp collector, specializing in the those bearing the image of King George VI. The one passion that she retained into her eighties was Scrabble, which she played with an intensity and seriousness that puzzled casual opponents. Marilyn Grace Carr is survived by her two children, Karen Lynne Peterson of Butler, Pennsylvania and William Ross Carr of Austin, Texas and by one grandson, John Peterson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A memorial service was held at Renaissance Austin, her home for 17 years, on February 3, 2019. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary