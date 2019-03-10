REED, Marilyn H. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, affectionately known to her grandchildren as Gigi, Marilyn H. Reed passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8th at her home in Austin, TX. Born Marilyn Ham in Henryetta, Oklahoma, she lived a life worth celebrating. Majoring in music and graduating from The University of Science and Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma in 1944, she married Lt. Col. Marvin C. "Toby" Reed following his graduation from West Point Military Academy in 1946. Over the next two plus decades, serving first in the U.S. Army Air Corps and then the U.S. Air Force, Marilyn, Toby and their three beautiful daughters traveled the world living in the Philippines, Germany and throughout the United States. Following Toby's retirement from the Air Force in 1969, the family moved to Richardson, TX. In 1979, Marilyn and Toby moved to Austin, where they retired and spent the next 30 years together until his death in 2009. Always quick with smile and sharp wit, Marilyn could hold a stimulating conversation for hours on topics ranging from theology to politics, world affairs, culture, economics or her beloved grandchildren. She was blessed with a wonderful life, filled with family and friends who loved her. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Rebecca Hester and husband Phil, Carolyn Budd and husband Al, Susan Hatley and husband Michael, and five grandchildren: Tyson and Collin Budd, and Katy Clifton, Annie Harral and Reed Hatley and great grandchildren William, Sloane, Annie and Claire. Services will be held Monday, March 11, at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. located at 1200 S. Bagdad, Leander, TX 78741 (phone 512-260-8800, website: www.wcfish.com) with a visitation and refreshments following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army in her honor Marilyn Reed at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary