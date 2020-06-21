JAY, Marilyn Isbell Marilyn Isbell Jay was born on August 15, 1930, in Iola, Texas. She passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Early, Texas. She was next to the youngest of 9 children born to Clinton Alvin Isbell and Fannie Belle (Grant) Isbell. Her father nicknamed her "Totsy" when she was very young. In 1936 when her father passed away unexpectedly, they moved to Portales NM, and in 1942, moved to Navasota, Texas, where she graduated from high school. She attended the University of Mary Hardin Baylor then Howard Payne University. She met Donald Jay the love of her life there, and they were married for 65 years. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A & I in Kingsville. After moving to Austin in 1972, she retired from working for IRS. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Jan Dodds (Delbert) of Brownwood; son, Jon Jay of Austin; daughter-in-law, Joanne Locklar (Craig) of Midland; seven grandchildren, Tyler Dodds, Blake Dodds, Jon David Jay (Jordan), Melissa Freeman, Jeremy Jay, Julia Wade (Andrew); three great-grandchildren, Joshua and Jace Jay, Dax Freeman; sister-in-law Francis Isbell of Madisonville; brother, George Isbell (Margaret) of Ennis; brother, Buck Isbell (Virginia) of College Station; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Jay; her parents; sister, Emma Boles; sister, Juanita Tomlin; brother, Truman Isbell sister, Doris Wren; brother, Clinton Alvin Isbell; and brother, Howard Isbell. She loved her church family at Northwest Baptist Church of Austin. Marilyn also had wonderful memories of working as a Caregiver in Austin. She had a great sense of humor, compassionate soul, fun-loving spirit, and an infectious laugh. Some of her fondest memories were vacationing with her grandchildren in Colorado on fishing adventures and playing cards and dominos. Thus, this trait carried over later in life. She was an avid Skipbo and Bingo player at Vicksburg Retirement Community in Brownwood and loved all her sweet friends there. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Vicksburg Community and Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Early, Texas. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, Texas on June 22, 2020. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery 14501 North, N IH35 Pflugerville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to Howard Payne University. A special scholarship is set up as the Mrs. Marilyn and Mr. Donald Jay Memorial Scholarship Fund. Call (325)649-8818 to donate, or make checks out to Howard Payne with the address at HPU P. O. Box 2369 Brownwood, Texas 76804. Condolences may be sent to www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.