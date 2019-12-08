|
BAUMAN, Marilyn Levee Marilyn Levee Bauman beloved great-grandmother, teacher, golfer and community volunteer died Dec. 3 in Austin. She was 93. Marilyn was born Feb. 22, 1926, in Los Angeles to Anne and George Levee. She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1948, the same year she moved to Texas with her husband, Sanford L. Bauman Jr. In Austin, she had three children, taught at Casis School and worked for the Austin Independent School District as a curriculum writer and head of the volunteer reading program. Her decades of volunteer work in Austin included serving as a Cub Scout den mother, a Girl Scout leader, chair of the local residential campaign, chair of the Travis County Child Welfare Board and an Adopt-A-School volunteer at Blackshear School. Marilyn a golfer since age 11 also served as president of the Women's Golf Association at Austin Country Club. She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Israel, where she was site co-leader for the Interfaith Hospitality Network, a group of religious congregations that provide food and shelter for families experiencing homelessness. Marilyn had been married to Sandy for 66 years when he passed away in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marjorie Schwartz; and her youngest daughter, Liz Bauman. She is survived by son Tom Bauman, daughter-in-law Kathy Tourtellotte, daughter Cathy MacLaggan, son-in-law Jamie MacLaggan, grandson Andrew MacLaggan (and his wife, Shawny MacLaggan), granddaughter Corrie MacLaggan (and her husband, Oliver Bernstein), grandson Michael MacLaggan, grandson Erick Wolff Bauman and great-grandchildren Carmen Bernstein, Leo Bernstein and Brannon MacLaggan. Marilyn loved chocolate, children, knitting, Rudyard Kipling's Just So Stories and traveling with Sandy to places like China, Russia, Kenya, Greece, Mexico and Alaska. She oozed love and goodness; when she wrote her family's Passover Haggadah, she omitted the 10 plagues because she found them objectionable. Marilyn whose grandchildren called her "Maum" cooked delicious blintzes and matzo ball soup, doted on her family and dear friends, and fiercely pursued justice for those who had the least. We loved her to pieces. Marilyn asked that there be no memorial service. Friends who would like to make a donation in her honor could consider a gift to the Central Texas Food Bank, , Congregation Beth Israel or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019