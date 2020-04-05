|
BURKLAND, Marilyn Louise On Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 83, Marilyn Louise Burkland (Preece) gently passed from this world into eternal peace and joy. She was born December 14, 1936 to Rudolph C. Preece and Ruby Preece (Scott) in Austin. Marilyn was a lifelong resident of the Austin area, where her family was among the first settlers. She spent her childhood surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She had a strong will and spirit and was a faithful member of First English Lutheran Church. She loved music and singing with sacred harp groups. Marilyn loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and always joyfully talked with and spent time with them even when she wasn't feeling her best. When she was able, she always enjoyed attending their events. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James. She is survived by her son Steve Burkland, his wife Kristin and their children Brandon and his wife Shannon, and Peyton. Her daughter Teresa Christensen, her husband Charley and their children Wes and Leah. Her brother Rev. Dr. Robert Preece and wife Linda, and her sister Martha Zumwalt, and seven nephews. Our family is forever grateful, to Barbra Wiederaenders for bringing communion to Marilyn, and to Liz West from Stephen Ministries for her visits and friendship. They both meant a great deal to her. Services will be planned later. Please check Weed-Corley-Fish website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church Fund, 3001 Whitis Ave, Austin, Texas 78705. www.felcaustin.org. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020