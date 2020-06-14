JOHNSON, Marilyn Ruth Marilyn Ruth Johnson, affectionately known by family and friends as Ruth, and by her grandchildren as Mamaw, passed away in her home on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 88. Born on January 30, 1932 in Gonzales, Texas, to William Talbert and Melverda Moose Purcell, Ruth was a homemaker known for her amazing sewing skills and her dedication to friends and family. On June 25, 1949, Ruth married Cecil Martin Johnson, and soon after, they moved to their long-time residence on Bee Caves Road where they raised their two children. Mamaw's home was always a favorite gathering place where her grandchildren and their friends spent endless hours watching movies and playing dress-up. Often spoiled with pizza, ice cream, and movies from Blockbuster, her grandchildren knew her home as a refuge of fun and unconditional love. Ruth was also a compassionate listener and mentor to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her own children. She had a gift for instilling confidence and making others feel good about themselves as they faced the trials of life. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Merle Jean Killebrew, and husband, Cecil Martin Johnson Sr. She is survived by her son, Cecil Martin Johnson Jr., and daughter, Gayle Marie Johnson Baxter, both of Austin; five grandchildren, Daniel and Sarah Baxter of Austin, Robert "Robby" Johnson of San Antonio, Megan Johnson Wagoner of Red Rock, and Kristin Johnson Reyes of Leander; and two great grandchildren, Adrian and Kaya Reyes of Leander; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth's last wishes were to be cremated and interred next to her husband at White Rock Cemetery in Bee Cave. A celebration of her life for friends and family will be scheduled later this year when and if it is deemed safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.