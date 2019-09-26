|
|
KAASE, Marilyn Ruth Krause Marilyn Ruth Krause Kaase, 87, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was born on January 30, 1932 in Austin, Texas to Walter Herman Krause and Mollie (Fuchs) Krause. She grew up in the Hyde Park area of Austin with her brother Mervyn. She graduated from Austin High School and Nixon Clay Commercial College in Austin, Texas. Marilyn was baptized on March 27, 1932 and confirmed on March 30, 1947 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. In 1949, she became a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, Austin, Texas before transferring back to St. Martin's Lutheran Church in 1954. She was involved in the church by playing the piano, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. Marilyn married Roy Kaase on October 1, 1954 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas and they spent their entire married life of 58 years in Austin. Her employers during her lifetime were DPS, piano teacher, AISD cafeteria worker and pre-school teacher (25+ years). She volunteered with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Despite her vision problems, she loved to attend her grandchildren's sporting events. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mollie Krause, sister Jeanette Krause, brother Mervyn Krause, sisters-in law Pat Krause and Jane (Kaase) Nixon, brothers-in-law David Nixon and Charles Berg; son Randy Kaase. Marilyn is survived by her sons Mike Kaase, Ronnie Kaase, Marc (Sue) Kaase, Rodney (Martha) Kaase; sister-in-law Dorothy (Kaase) Berg; grandchildren Kellie (Jason) Alford, Jacob (Mandi) Kaase, Kyle (Monica) Kaase, Keith (Kennedy) Kaase, Bryan (Skye Lynn) Kaase, Michelle (Alex) Cosart, Taryn (Kevin) Johnson, Luke Disque; great-grandchildren Audrey Alford, Halle Kaase, Callen Alford, Kannin Kaase, Hayes Kaase, Emmett Kaase; and many nieces and nephews and a larger extended family. A visitation and reception will be held at 12:30 pm and a funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm in the afternoon of September 29, 2019 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church located at 606 W 15th St, Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Cook Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery located at 14501 N IH 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Memorial donations can be made to St. Martin's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Pre-School.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019