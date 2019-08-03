|
CHRISTIANSON-LEWIS, Marion Elizabeth "Billie" Parker Born on April 10, 1924 to Bernice Franklin Parker and Laura Mae Parker and entered God's kingdom on July 24, 2019. Billie grew up in Austin living on East First St. and later on Robinson Ave., attending Austin High School and First Baptist Church where at age sixteen (16) she made a profession of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. On July 14, 1942 she married Wilburn G. "Chris" Christianson with whom she had three sons. In 1950 she and Chris, together started a family plumbing business and spent the next forty five (45) years developing and growing the business. In the early days she played a vital role in the day to day operations processing payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable, taking service calls and managing customer relations while raising three mischievous little boys. Over the years she continued to serve the company by training countless others as the company grew and until Chris passed away on February 20, 1996. She was always a devoted wife, mother, and faithful follower of her Lord. She served in her church by working in Children's ministry for over thirty (30) years, served as teacher and secretary in her Adult Bible fellowship class and was involved in numerous Bible Study groups through the years and was a charter member of Austin Baptist Church. On October 10, 1998 she married an old friend and fellow church member, David Lewis. She and David enjoyed their retirement lifestyle, living at Westminster Manor, and spent eleven (11) precious years together until his death on June 3, 2009. Billie is preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Laura Mae Parker, husband, W.G. Christianson, husband David Lewis, two sisters Nell Vasquez Beckwith and Doris Mae Stegall, one brother, Bobby Parker and one granddaughter, Lynne Collet Christianson. She is survived by her sons, George Christianson and wife Debbie, Robert Christianson and wife Beverly, Glen Christianson and wife Judy, seven (7) grandchildren and fourteen (14) great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cook- Walden Capital Parks funeral home in Pflugerville TX with Dr. Gary Dyer officiating. Memorial contribution may be made to Austin Baptist Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019