WIGHTMAN, Marjorie B. Marjorie B. Wightman, 98, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019. She was born April 29, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan to Marie Berdux and Albert Wightman. She spent her childhood at her grandmother's big white two-story house in Waterloo, Ontario where she grew up surrounded by family. She attended her mother's elementary school from first through sixth grades before returning to Detroit. Marjorie was 13 when her mother died and, afterward, she moved with her father and stepmother to Sarasota, Florida. She graduated high school in 1940 and went to work as a reporter for the local newspaper. Marjorie was a member of the Greatest Generation, serving her country proudly and honorably. When WW II began, she enlisted in the Army. She attended OCS training and was commissioned a First Lieutenant, even before earning a college degree. She served in the European and Pacific theaters of WWII and was later recalled to service in the Korean war before retiring as a Captain. After being discharged in California in June of 1946, she stopped in New Mexico on a cross-country trip back to Florida. While in Albuquerque, she fell in love with the University of New Mexico campus. She attended UNM on the GI bill and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1949 and also left New Mexico with a what would be a lifelong love of golf. She did some free lance writing and decided to further her education by getting a master's degree in journalism at State University of Iowa in 1954. She then found herself at Texas Technological College working in their Communications Office and serving as a girl's resident hall advisor. It was there that she met her best friend, Sue Watkins Grasty from Abilene. Sue's father, Winfield Watkins, was serving as the Chairman of the Board of Regents at Tech. It was during this time that Texas Tech joined the Southwest Conference which Marjorie said was an exciting time to be in Lubbock. Marjorie then moved to Wichita Falls to work for the newspaper there. During her career there, many of her stories were picked up by the Dallas Morning News. The editor of the Austin American Statesman saw her byline, called and asked if she wanted to come live in Austin. She said it was an easy decision to make and she made Austin her home the remainder of her life. She was a reporter for the Statesman in the late 1960s and enjoyed the life of a reporter. She loved Austin and she was once again a roommate with her best friend, Sue. Her next opportunity was to work at the University of Texas in their Communications Division. She then moved to the Texas Education Agency working for Dr. J.W. Edgar, Commissioner of Education, as his Communications Director. She would serve several more commissioners before she retired, bringing her stellar journalistic career to an end in 1983. Marjorie spent the next 36 years of her life playing golf, reading newspapers, and traveling the world. She never met a Democrat she did not like and was always looking forward to her next adventure. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her dear friend, Sue Grasty and her husband, Dr. Bill Grasty. Left to mourn her passing are several friends and neighbors who will miss her smile and quick wit.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019