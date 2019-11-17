Home

Marjorie Benton Hooper Obituary
HOOPER, Marjorie Benton Marjorie Benton Hooper passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. at the age of 87 in Austin, Texas surrounded by friends and family. She grew up in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School before heading to the University of Texas, where she earned a degree in home economics. While at UT, she met Elbert (Bert) Hooper, and they married in 1953. Marjorie dedicated her life to her family, St Matthews Episcopal Church, The Junior League of Austin, The Settlement Home for Children, and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She enjoyed her many good friends, The Marauders, Spanish Group, Bible Study, summers in Grand Lake, Colorado, traveling, reading, keeping up with current events, and her membership in the UT Austin Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Sage. Upon moving to Westminster Manor, she met new friends and took advantage of the many opportunities to continue getting the most out of life. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bert. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Hensarling (James), Diane Conine (Casey), and Carolyn Lane, 7 grandchildren, Will Conine (Ashley), Zach Conine, Lauren Huschka (Bryce), Brock Hensarling (Arden), Catherine Lane, Emily Lane, and Charlotte Lane, along with 2 great grandchildren, Chase Hensarling and Maren Huschka, along with her beloved cat, Lefty. Marjorie recently met her half-sisters, Carey Achuff and Tooley Milstead. Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm St Matthews Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78759. Memorials in her honor may be made to St Matthews Episcopal Church Permanent Endowment Fund or The Settlement Home for Children, 1600 Payton Gin Rd, Austin, TX 78758. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019
