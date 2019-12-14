|
BLACKSTOCK, Marjorie Goodson Marjorie Goodson Blackstock died at home in Austin, Texas, on December 8, 2019, surrounded by family members. She was born to Silas and Mary Goodson on October 2, 1932, in Clark County, Ohio, and grew up in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1950. In 1954 she graduated from Miami University (Ohio), where classes in Spanish began her lifelong love of the language. While teaching high school in Fairborn, Ohio, she met (then 2d Lt) David Blackstock, a native Texan stationed at nearby Wright-Patterson AFB. They married June 19, 1955, and a year later moved to Watertown, Massachusetts, where son Silas and daughter Susan were born. Two more sons, Stephen and Peter, arrived during the 1960s while the family lived in Penfield, N.Y., a suburb of Rochester. Soon after a 1969 move to David's hometown Austin, Marjorie began teaching in the Austin Independent School District, first as a substitute, then for 20 years as Spanish teacher at McCallum High School. She retired in 1993, having helped countless students prepare for college and taking some of them on trips to Mexico and Spain. After retirement, Marjorie became more active in the University Ladies Club and served as its president in 1998-99. In 2004-05 she was president of the UT Faculty Wives Club. Marjorie and David returned to Rochester for summers nearly every year from 1987 to 2016, reconnecting with dear friends and making new ones. The 2005 celebration of their 50th anniversary, with 16 family members attending, was held in the Adirondacks. A subsequent family gathering in Colorado celebrated their 61st anniversary in 2016. Marjorie's favorite activities included playing bridge with friends and swimming at Crenshaw Athletic Club. Marjorie was preceded in death by mother Mary Goodson (1988), father Silas Goodson (1995), and sister Joanne Binkley (2013). Survivors include husband David, their four children, three daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Thursday, December 19, at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University Ladies Club Scholarship Program or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019