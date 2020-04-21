|
MCCASLIN, Marjorie Konvicka Marjorie "Dee" Konvicka McCaslin died peacefully in her sleep on April 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on August 26, 1927 in Moravia, Texas, to Jim J. and Veronika "Vera" Holub Konvicka, as the third of six siblings. In an area settled by Czech and German immigrants, she grew up speaking solely Czech, and even after learning English at the Moravia school, she continued to speak Czech fluently with her mother (until her mother's passing in 1980). Marjorie graduated from Schulenburg High School in 1945, and forged a strong and independent life for herself. After graduating High School, Marjorie enjoyed traveling with her sisters before settling down in Austin and working for the Texas Workforce Commission. In 1957, she married O.R. "Mac" McCaslin, and in 1958, they bought their first and only home in Austin, where they quickly bore four sons, Kurt, Chad, Shawn, and Neal, within five years. Marjorie was blessed to be a Stay-at-Home mom tremendously involved in every aspect of raising four very active boys. As her sons grew up, she always encouraged them to work hard and be the best they could be, and when she was not satisfied with the curriculum at the local high school, she played a key role in bringing calculus to the school's classrooms. The results of her hard work led all four of her sons to become engineers. For recreation, she and her family enjoyed the many family parties at the Konvicka farm in Moravia, and later in East Bernard. In the early 1970s, missing her childhood farm life, she bought a plot of land outside of Austin to raise cattle. Her favorite was Sam, an enormous bull she raised from a calf and who watched over the herd and would come when she called him. After the boys graduated high school, Marjorie returned to work at the Texas Workforce Commission, and later retired after decades of service. She was also a parishioner at Saint Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church in Austin. Her favorite hobbies included doing the New York Times crossword every day with her sister Grace, playing solitaire with cards, and later on an iPad, as well as putting together jigsaw puzzles. In her seventies, Marjorie mastered the computer and used it for lots of things including email and Skype. Her life was enriched by many grandchildren. The first, Holly, was the only girl, followed by 6 boys: Patrick, Jonathan, Benjamin, Andy, Kyle, and Connor. Marjorie spent countless hours cheering them on at baseball and football games, swimming meets, theatrical productions, soccer matches, and graduations. She was also blessed with three great grandchildren: Kendall, Wesley, and Josiah. Marjorie is survived by: one sister, Vernice Janis of East Bernard; one brother, Jimmie Konvicka & wife Benni of Stephenville; son Kurt McCaslin & wife Carolyn of Spring Branch, son Chad McCaslin & wife Rochelle of Garland, son Shawn McCaslin & wife Sarretta of Austin, son Neal McCaslin & wife Vannell of Houston; and many loving grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Henry Konvicka and sisters Rita Broz and Grace Konvicka. Special thanks to Brookdale Lakeway for their caring, attentive service to Marjorie, particularly the staff in Clare Bridge Crossings, the Brookdale Memory Care Unit. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, a celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2020