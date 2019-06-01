VEACH, Mark Alan With deepest sorrow, we announce that Mark Alan Veach, age 47 and our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed recently in a local hospital with his parents and his brothers by his side. Mark was born on April 1, 1972 in El Paso, Texas to Alan and Jeanie Veach. He graduated from Round Rock High in 1990 and later attended both Austin Community College as well as his beloved University of Texas. Mark had an amazing zest for life. He was a free spirit who enjoyed cooking, visiting with friends and family, a challenging poker game, and of course, he was always up for a game of golf. He had the great good fortune to see UT win the Rose Bowl in 2005 and 2006. Mark will be missed everyday by his parents, brothers David and Travis, his dear Mema, sister-in-law Lisa, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many good friends. We know Mark is now with his Pepaw, Granny, and Granddaddy Sam, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. A private celebration of Mark's life will be held later this month in The Woodlands, Texas. Those wishing to honor Mark's memory may do so with a donation to Shoal Creek Hospital via supportseton.org or Hospice Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary