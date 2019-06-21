CLEMENT, Mark Anthony Born February 20, 1925 in Dallas, Texas. Died June 18, 2019 at the age of 94 in Austin, Texas. Mark was one of twin boys born to Mark and Josephine Clement. The two brothers earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1941 as members of Troop 55 of East Dallas Christian Church just before graduating from Terrell Prep (now St. Mark's) in Dallas at age 16. The two brothers entered North Texas Agricultural College (now UT Arlington) that fall, and eventually enlisted in the Marine Corps, attended the USMC special officers training known as SOCS, and were commissioned as Second Lieutenants in 1944. After serving in WWII in the 4th Marine Division at the Battle of Iwo Jima, Mark returned to Dallas in 1946 and attended Southern Methodist University, where he received a BS and MS in Geology. The same month he finished his studies, the U.S. entered the Korean War and Mark was reactivated to the USMC for photo intelligence work. His final rank was Major. After receiving his geology degrees, he began a long career as a professional petroleum geologist. Mark married the love of his life, Gretchen, in 1958 and they enjoyed 61 years of 'petroleum geology' adventure together. Their adventure began with four years in Venezuela with Sun Oil Company, later moving on to Tyler, TX and Shreveport, LA. Ultimately the thrill of exploration geology led to his decision to become an independent petroleum geologist based in Dallas. Mark's expertise in East Texas geology culminated in the discovery of the Crow Field. Mark was known for his passion for family, geology, the Marine Corps and the Boy Scouts. Service was at the heart of much that he did throughout his life, whether it was professional service (Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists, American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Dallas Geological Society), his Catholic faith (Captain of the Bishop's Appeal in Dallas, lector at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dallas), or service to the Boy Scouts (TX, LA and MN). His greatest charism was his optimism and encouragement of others. If "a man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams" then Mark never aged a day. Honor and duty to God, family and country was the mark of how he lived his very full life. Mark was kind and accepting to everyone he met thus, everyone who met him loved him. It was a simple equation that served him a life full of loving friends and family. He is survived by his wife Gretchen, two daughters, Hilary (and Jon) Olson and Margaret (and Mike) Slawin, and three grandchildren (Jeffrey Olson and Lauren and Ellen Slawin). He was pre-deceased by an infant son (Mark) and infant daughter (Laura Ellen), and by his brother, Joseph Fredrick Clement. Visitation and Rosary, Friday, 6/21, 7-8pm; Funeral Mass of the Resurrection, Saturday, 6/22, 11am with reception to follow; both at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 5455 Bee Cave Rd, Austin, TX. Memorials to: The University of Texas at Austin. Memo: Mark A Clement Endowed Presidential Scholarship Fund. Mailed to: Dept. of Petroleum & Geosystems Engineering, 200 E. Dean Keeton St., Austin, Texas 78712. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary