Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lakeway Resort and Spa 101 Lakeway Drive Austin , TX

HILL, Mark Christopher Mark Christopher Hill, better known as Chris to his friends, died unexpectedly on February 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 29. Many words describe Christopher: partner and soulmate, husband and father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, co-worker, care-giver, and friend. He was gentle, good-natured, fun-loving, smart, patient, adored by all, and always willing to help others. Over 6-feet tall, he towered over many of us, all the while exuding calm and quiet strength. Chris had a deep, genuine smile that would fill you with warmth. Most of all, he was very loved. Born July 19, 1989 in Houston to Mark and Patti Hill, he was treasured by his grandparents, Allan and Jane Hill, Roy and Ann Stallman, and his two older sisters, Stacey and Julia. Christopher spent most of his young life in Columbus, Texas, graduating from Columbus High School in 2007 where he enjoyed playing basketball. In 2009, he began dating Shannon Young, the great love of his life. It was a story of friendship, trust, and affection that grew into romance. They dated for 7 1/2 years, and were married in April 2017, two years after Christopher graduated from the nursing program at Texas State Round Rock. It was a love more powerful than either had ever experienced, combined with partnership, respect, and rock-solid support. Their relationship was one their friends aspired to have themselves. He was employed as an ICU nurse at Saint David's Medical Center-Main in Austin. Working 12-hour shifts, 3 days a week led to Chris also having a close work-family. They often referred to him as a Gentle Giant. He was good at his job because he truly cared and had a heart filled with compassion for others. He was a doting husband, as well as an amazing dad to his infant son, Mark Jaxson Hill. While most of the family call him Jax, Chris and Shannon called him Mark, or Little Mark, in honor of Christopher's own father. He had so many plans for all the things he wanted to teach Mark and for the values he wanted to instill in him. Little Mark is the picture of his father when he smiles. Christopher loved the outdoors. He found fishing very relaxing and loved to do it from a young age. He enjoyed spending time on his parents' ranch with family and friends and was often found in the kitchen or at the grill. He also loved boating and spending time at the lake. Christopher's biggest hobby was smoking meat on the grill. Always in charge of the beef tenderloin at the Stallman family Christmas, his friends also bragged about his meat and will miss the "Smokes" Chris and Shannon hosted. He showed his love by cooking food and sharing it with others, bringing people together to enjoy food and companionship. His grandparents Roy and Ann Stallman, and Allan Hill precede him in death. Christopher is survived by his wife, Shannon Young Hill and his precious 5-month-old son, Mark Jaxson Hill; his parents Mark and Patti Hill; sister and brother-in-law Stacey and Kirk Lowe and their children Hayden, Isabella, and Olivia; sister Julia Hill, and grandmother Jane Hill. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Cathy Castellana and Frank Castellana; father-in-law Donald Skillman; brother-in-law Neal Skillman and Melissa Beavers and children Evan, Jade, and Elly Dobbs; brother-in-law Shane Tavolino; brother-in-law Ian Castellena and Cammie Berkel, and sister-in-law Tamlinn Castellana and Joe Lartigue. He leaves behind many others that loved him, including aunts and uncles, cousins, his work family, and many friends, including those he considered family: Pete and Gabby Rowley, and Corey and Kasey Peikert. Also providing an enormous amount of love and support to Shannon and Jax are Scott and Stephanie Gustafson. We were all blessed to have known and loved him. We are devastated that our time with him was this brief. His death leaves a huge Christopher-sized hole in our hearts and lives. He fiercely loved Shannon, his son, his family, and his friends. According to his wishes, Christopher's body will be cremated. His spirit will forever remain in our hearts. May his legacy of love, compassion for all, and true friendship continue to live on in those he leaves behind. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Vistas Ballroom at the Lakeway Resort and Spa, 101 Lakeway Drive, Austin Texas 78734. Donations celebrating Christopher and his beautiful soul may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, to any organization providing food and compassion to others, or to the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2019