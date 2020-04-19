|
ENGSTROM, Mark Dennis Mark Dennis Engstrom (66) passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born on the same date, April 13, 1954 in Illinois, spent many years in Austin, TX and his later years in Galveston. He is survived by his two children, daughter, Megan Engstrom Gill (her husband, Aubrey and their child, Emma Marie) and son, Nickolas Lennert Engstrom, all of Austin, TX, his mother, Margaret Engstrom, and sister, Carm Sanders, both of Franklin, KY, two brothers, Terrance and Kurt Engstrom, both of Austin, and his long-time partner, Sharon Smoak Engstrom of Galveston. Additionally, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and friends. Due to the times, there will be no official services.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020