HUNT-WEAVER, Mark Judson Mark Judson Hunt-Weaver, 60, of Bastrop, Texas died on August 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle vehicle accident in Austin, Texas. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born May 6, 1956 in Wichita Falls, Texas, he spent most of his life in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Weaver of Bastrop, Texas. Also by his daughter and son in law, Rebecca and Ryan Shue, of Manchaca, Texas and grandchildren Ryley, Renley, and Remington Shue, his daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Travis Miller of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, his son, Mark James Weaver and his wife Megan of Dallas Texas, his brothers, Asa Hunt and wife Donna, David Hunt and wife Robin, John Hunt and wife Angie, Matthew Weaver and his wife Meredith and his step father Ray Hawkins. Mark was preceded in death by his children, twins, Daniel Asher Weaver and Elizabeth Marie Weaver, his father, Asa Hunt Sr., his mother, Maydella Hawkins, his brother, Luke, his paternal grandmother, Adelle Hunt, his maternal grandmother, Hilda Morgan, and his nephew Samuel Morgan Hunt. Mark was the fourth of five sons born to Air Force Chaplain Asa Hunt Sr. and homemaker Maydella Amy Hawkins. Mark was the happiest of children and was so proud to be part of such a loving family that loved God. At the age of twelve, the foundation of his home was shaken as Mark's parents divorced. At that critical moment in his life, Mark gave his heart to the Lord. Mark moved to Austin, Texas as a teen with his mother and stepdad James Weaver. Mark continued to grow in Christ and felt the call to Christian ministry. Mark and his family helped to establish Christ Memorial Baptist Church that would later become High Pointe Baptist Church of Austin. Mark began working with youth at Christ Memorial Baptist Church and was blessed to see much fruit as many teens came to know Christ and grow in Him. It was there that Mark met the love of his life and future wife, Cindy Soriano. Cindy was his perfect complement. The two married in 1981 and had three wonderful children. Mark was very much a family man who adored his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren. His children loved and respected him deeply and followed him as he followed Christ. Mark graduated from the Central Texas Bible School in 1981 and was ordained to the ministry in 1982. In 1984, Mark began Citizens Against Pornography. He then joined forces with the American Family Association (AFA), a national organization that promoted Christian family values. Mark was able to work with many churches throughout Texas and established 32 chapters of AFA. He spoke on a daily radio show about his beliefs and worked with lawmakers to change and enforce laws. Mark transitioned back to Youth Ministry in 1990 and later became the Pastor of New Hope Church of Austin, Texas in 1992 where he worked for 24 years. These years were a joy and a blessing to him. Mark transitioned to a career in commercial driving, and finally to the Austin Capitol Metro system as a city bus driver. As a bus driver, Mark continued to answer his call to ministry everyday as he spoke with people all over the city who needed prayer and the good news of Jesus Christ. He will be remembered as a loving man, filled with the joy of the Lord, who always lived life to the fullest. Mark enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, tree trimming, hiking, hunting, and fishing. The best way to describe Mark is that he believed the Christian life was a great adventure. The entire duration of his life was spent opening his home to many, being a the father to the fatherless, a friend to the friendless, a protector of widows, and leading hundreds of people to the Lord. He will be deeply missed, but we remain joyful in the secure knowledge he is with Jesus. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. in South Austin at Austin Oaks Church on Saturday, August 24th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to TrueCare Pregnancy Center, 4611 Manchaca Rd. Austin, Texas 78745 or Texas Reach Out Ministries, P. O Box 17006, Austin, Texas 78760. Arrangements made through Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park-6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin Texas 78749
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 24, 2019