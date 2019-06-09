|
|
BOHRER, Mark Kenneth Mark Kenneth Bohrer, of Wimberley, Tx, passed away on June 2, 2019. Mark was born on September 27, 1970, grew up in Austin and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1989. Mark co-founded Stormwater Research Group and developed several successful additional ventures in the flood data industry. Favorite interests included hunting, fishing, BBQ and cars. Mark is survived by: son Brandun Bohrer of San Marcos, Tx and daughter Samantha Bohrer of Wimberley, Tx; father Roy Bohrer of Austin; sister Krista (and Randy) Richter of Wimberley, and brother Jon Bohrer of Austin; former wife Melissa Bohrer of Kyle, Tx. Mark is predeceased by beloved mother Doreen Bohrer. Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin on June 11, 2019, 5:30pm-7:30pm, with a Memorial blessing at 7pm. www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Doreen Bohrer/Judy Pietsch Nursing Scholarship Fund at Concordia-Austin. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019