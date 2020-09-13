SALDAÑA SR., Mark Patrick April 25, 1964 - Sept. 7, 2020 Mark Patrick Saldaña Sr. was born on April 25, 1964 in San Antonio, TX to Moses Sr. and Anna Maria Saldaña. He was later raised in two South Austin communities and went forward into a noteworthy lifetime of service to his family, the Nation and the citizens of Greater Austin. He entered into a peaceful everlasting life on September 7, 2020. Mark is survived by his wife Kim (Amaro) Saldaña and children, Mark Saldaña Jr. and Staci Saldaña; his parents; sisters and brothers: Pamela and Gary Jentz, Deborah and Robert Hernandez, Ernestine "Tina" and Charles Camarillo, Moses Jr. and Kerry Saldaña, Jacqueline Saldaña and Marina Lopez, AnaMaria and John Lawrence, Michael "Mike" Saldaña, Mario and Pamela Saldaña, Mia and Randy Boyer; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded on his path to Paradise by his fraternal grandparents, Juan and Maria Santos Saldaña, and maternal grandparents, Jesus and Cristina Herrera. Mark attended Austin, TX public schools including William B. Travis and David Crockett High Schools. He was an accomplished member of a local South Austin neighborhood swim team and learned to play the trumpet. He enjoyed the benefits of the South Austin Boy's Club where he cultivated a love of the outdoors including hiking, fishing and rappelling on trips to Colorado. Following graduation from Crockett High in May 1982, he began his life of service by voluntarily enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1981 then began the grueling basic training of Marine Recruits' Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC in August 1982. Next, Mark concluded requisite military service schools in his primary specialty as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic then earned his gold Naval Aircrew Wings on February 4, 1983. He went on to serve as a CH-46E Sea Knight Crew Chief flying with the 'Flying Tigers' of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 262, HMM-262, homebased at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Kaneohe Bay, HI. Mark loved to fly despite the ever-present dangers of being aloft in helicopters that had supported Marines during Vietnam Era combat operations. He embarked on U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships for two operational deployments with the Air Combat Elements of Marine Amphibious Units. Mark's first deployment included flights and support of actions following the bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut Lebanon in October 1983 that killed 241 military personnel. Mark married his love Kim Amaro on June 8, 1985 at the San Jose Catholic Church in Austin. He added to his Acts of Service Love Language repertoire with a fresh focus of providing a good home for his new wife. Together, they enjoyed the Hawaiian Marine Family lifestyle and later moved to MCAS Cherry Point, NC where Mark Jr. was born in December 1986. Mark achieved the Marine's Non-Commissioned Officer rank of Corporal and ended his active duty commitment to the Corps with an Honorable Discharge in June 1989. He moved his family back home to Austin where Staci was born in July 1990. He established their homestead known as 'The Saldaña Ranch' in Manchaca, TX, just outside of Austin. Mark took interest in continuing public service and became a Cadet for the Austin Fire Department (AFD). He attended AFD's highly competitive Fire Academy that demanded peak physical conditioning in addition to the required aptitude for learning the skills and knowledge of an AFD Fire Man. Despite being several years older than his fellow Cadet classmates, Mark finished first in his class and at the top of the AFD's Hiring List. He joined the AFD in May 1990. Mark went on to become a stellar performer with several AFD Fire Houses, and received two House/Unit Awards. He was certified and highly skilled as an Emergency Medical Technician. Mark was presented the Phoenix Award with a Star for being credited with numerous life-saving events. Mark was a legitimate First Responder Hero. He received AFD's highest award, the Medal of Valor, which is only awarded for performing a courageous act under conditions of extreme danger and at great risk of bodily injury. He invoked his childhood rappelling experience and commanded a presence of mind to rescue a hiker stranded on the cliffside of the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook on September 30, 1994. After serving the Austin community for 24 years, Mark retired from the AFD on September 9, 2014. He then devoted more time to his wife and children, and to caring for his aging mother and father. Mark also continued to volunteer in community service. Drawing on his skill with the trumpet, he played Taps at Memorial Day events; worked along-side his father in events honoring military veterans with a variety of organizations including the Tejanos In Action; and staffed a medical aid station for the annual San Jose Church Jamaica celebration. In recent months, Mark enjoyed working on projects at his daughter's first home and teaching her the finer points of ownership. Mark was affectionately given the nickname "Jones" by his father in early childhood that sparked his playful good nature. He is an eternal member of two unique Brotherhoods, as he proudly wore the Eagle, Globe and Anchor of a U.S. Marine and the uniform of an AFD Fire Man. He did not fear death as his heart was led by a faith in Our Lord. Mark's caring demeanor, humor and booming voice will be greatly missed. His loving care and compassion will be forever remembered by all who knew this amazing man. Funeral services will be managed by Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749. Public Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749 on September 15, 2020 at 5:00-6:00 P.M. A Catholic Vigil will be held at the Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Chapel, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749 on September 15, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary prayers. A Requiem Mass for Christian burial will be held at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Avenue, Austin, TX 78704, on September 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749 on September 16, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the Saldaña Family requests contribution to the Austin Firefighters Association Benevolent Fund. Please contact the Austin Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 975, 7537 Cameron Road, Austin, TX 78752 at (512) 441-7572 or email, president@iafflocal975.org.