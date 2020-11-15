SCHWARTZ, Mark Mark Schwartz, in the presence of friends and family, passed peacefully from this world on November 7, 2020 after a years-long battle with Lewy Body dementia. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 10, 1960 to Jay Schwartz and Janet Swaffar, Mark grew up in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Austin High in 1978 and the University of Texas in 1983, where he was the state rush captain for Sigma Alpha Epsilon and President of the Silver Spurs service organization. He worked on Mark White's 1982 gubernatorial campaign before completing his degree. After graduation, Mark had a successful career in commercial real estate in Dallas before following in the footsteps of his father, Jay, and grandparents Ben and Ellie Schwartz by pursuing a career in law. He graduated from SMU Law School in 1991 and joined the Dallas office of Bracewell & Patterson, where he worked until his family returned to Austin. He helped found Turner, Schwartz & Hearne before becoming a founding partner DuBois, Bryan, Campbell & Schwartz, where he led the litigation practice. Mark was an innovative trial lawyer with a talent for developing new business and conceiving winning litigation strategies. Mark married the former Maureen McCartin in 1987 and together they raised four children who were the light of his life: Jay, Brian, Catherine and Ellie. He was an avid participant in his children's extra-circular activities. Together he and his sons received numerous awards for service projects they completed with the Boy Scouts of America. His sons credit him as the reason they were able to reach the rank of Eagle Scout. Mark was never happier than when with his children. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jay Schwartz. He is survived by his four children, their mother, his mother, Janet Swaffar, and step-father, Bob Swaffar, his sister, Irene Neumann, her husband, Joerg, their children, Isabel and Sophia, and Irene's father, Bob King. Mark is also survived by his brother, Ben Schwartz and his sister Leslie Schwartz Robinson. Mark leaves behind legions of friends who will forever cherish the rich store of memories indelibly marked by his friendship, intelligence, and especially his wit. Mark was always the funniest person in any room and could carry a conversation like no one else. Heaven is a happier place with Mark there to delight and entertain for eternity. His family wishes to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Colonial Gardens and the nurses and Dr. Woodall at Kindred Hospice for their care for Mark during the progression of his disease. A memorial service will take place when friends and family can safely gather and share their inimitable Mark stories, hopefully within the coming year. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association: https://www.lbda.org/