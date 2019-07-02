MONTEITH, Mark Stephen 59, of Austin, TX passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 29, 2019. Mark was born September 3, 1959 in Pine Bluff, AR where he was raised and graduated high school in 1977. He attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Mark received his BSBA in accounting from the university in 1982. Mark married his one true love, Brenda in July 1980. They relocated to Austin, TX in 1984 where Mark was employed by Austin Water until his retirement in 2012. As an active employee he served as Trustee on the board for the City of Austin Employee Retirement System including two terms as Chairman of the Board. Mark is survived by his adoring wife Brenda; daughter Melinda Crockom of Austin, TX; son Blake Monteith and his wife Alyssa Stofer of Cypress, TX, grandchildren Athena, Aiden and Hunter Crockom, Corbin, Logan and Heath Stofer and by his loving mother Reba Maxine Monteith. Mark is predeceased by his beloved father Robert Edward Monteith and brother Robert Bryant Monteith. Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin on July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Austin Head for the Cure at www.headforthecure.org. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 2, 2019