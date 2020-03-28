Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Ussery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Ussery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Ussery Obituary
USSERY, Mark S. Mark S. Ussery passed away on March 9, 2020. Mark was born in Sweetwater, TX and resided in Williamson County for 20 plus years. Mark was survived by two siblings, M.A. Ussery and Tammi Dufresne. Mark was also survived by his beloved niece, Chrissy Carrier and great nephews Gavin and Easton. Mark loved our Mother and devoted the last 15 years caring for her as her health deteriorated. Mark was devoted to his lawncare customers as he was a perfectionist and most became great friends of Mark. The light of Marks life was his niece Chrissy and his great nephews, Gavin and Easton. Mark, you completed your mission and Chrissy and I will forever be grateful for all that you did for Mother/Grammy. You are missed beyond measure. A memorial will be planned at Beck Funeral Home on Ranch Rd. 620 N. at a later date due to COVID-19. Please comment on Mark's Memorial Site on Beck's website (www.beckchapels.com) and provide contact information so that I may inform all of the date and time. For those of you that I know personally there is no need to comment as I will contact you all personally.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -