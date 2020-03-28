|
USSERY, Mark S. Mark S. Ussery passed away on March 9, 2020. Mark was born in Sweetwater, TX and resided in Williamson County for 20 plus years. Mark was survived by two siblings, M.A. Ussery and Tammi Dufresne. Mark was also survived by his beloved niece, Chrissy Carrier and great nephews Gavin and Easton. Mark loved our Mother and devoted the last 15 years caring for her as her health deteriorated. Mark was devoted to his lawncare customers as he was a perfectionist and most became great friends of Mark. The light of Marks life was his niece Chrissy and his great nephews, Gavin and Easton. Mark, you completed your mission and Chrissy and I will forever be grateful for all that you did for Mother/Grammy. You are missed beyond measure. A memorial will be planned at Beck Funeral Home on Ranch Rd. 620 N. at a later date due to COVID-19. Please comment on Mark's Memorial Site on Beck's website (www.beckchapels.com) and provide contact information so that I may inform all of the date and time. For those of you that I know personally there is no need to comment as I will contact you all personally.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2020