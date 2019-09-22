Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marla Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marla Conner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marla Conner Obituary
CONNER, Marla Stevens September 15, 1951 to September 14, 2019 Marla Stevens Conner passed away peacefully in her home after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her "boys". Born in Amarilllo to Curtis and Joanne Stevens, Marla is survived by her husband Michael Conner, sons Jesse Conner and Adam Conner and sisters Lisa Stevens & Claire Stevens Jones. She moved to Austin in the early 70's and attained her master's degree from UT school of business in 1981 along with her Real Estate Broker's license. She was a lover of books and the knowledge they bring, with interests ranging from Chaos Theory to the theory of Relativity and she always had at least two novels open. She loved skiing around Santa Fe and in Colorado and going to the beaches of Texas and Mexico but mostly she loved being with her friends and family. One of the sweetest souls, Marla will be missed by many. A celebration of Marla's life will be scheduled in October. In lieu of flowers please consider .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.