CONNER, Marla Stevens September 15, 1951 to September 14, 2019 Marla Stevens Conner passed away peacefully in her home after a two year battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her "boys". Born in Amarilllo to Curtis and Joanne Stevens, Marla is survived by her husband Michael Conner, sons Jesse Conner and Adam Conner and sisters Lisa Stevens & Claire Stevens Jones. She moved to Austin in the early 70's and attained her master's degree from UT school of business in 1981 along with her Real Estate Broker's license. She was a lover of books and the knowledge they bring, with interests ranging from Chaos Theory to the theory of Relativity and she always had at least two novels open. She loved skiing around Santa Fe and in Colorado and going to the beaches of Texas and Mexico but mostly she loved being with her friends and family. One of the sweetest souls, Marla will be missed by many. A celebration of Marla's life will be scheduled in October. In lieu of flowers please consider .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019