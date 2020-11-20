TIMMERMAN, Marlene Patricia Lutz Marlene Patricia Lutz Timmerman was born on August 23, 1931 in Tiffin, Ohio. She grew up in the depression era and contracted pneumonia and almost didn't survive but thank God she lived! Times were hard and money and food were scarce. Marlene stood in breadlines for food and learned true recycling as nothing was wasted. Dresses were hand sewn from flour sacks. She grew up attending St. Mary's Catholic Private Elementary School and Calvert High School where she learned Latin which afforded her with an excellent vocabulary. She attended Heidelberg University and received her licensed practical nurse (LPN) certification. She worked at St Mercy Hospital in Tiffin Ohio and married Ralph Hodgson in 1953. They had three boys, Mike, Mark, & Eric Hodgson, and after her husband, Ralph returned from the Korean War, he died suddenly from a brain aneurysm. Marlene left all of her family support and bravely moved to Corpus Christi, Texas after this tragic loss to begin a new life with the three boys, which were just 3,2, and 1 years of age. She worked as a nurse at Spohn Hospital in Corpus before moving to Austin, TX where she met the love of her life, Theodor Timmerman- T-boy. She married Theodor Timmerman in 1960 and this "city" girl moved to the farm in Pflugerville Texas and had four more children, Tim, Elaine, Beverly and Cheryl. Each was born about one year apart except for the surprise, Cheryl! Motherhood defined this wonderful lady. She worked tirelessly round-the-clock to care for her "Flock" as she so endearingly named the wild bunch of kids. Her "shuttle service" ran 7 kids in many directions, to football, baseball, softball, band practice and games; twirling and piano lessons; drill team and cheerleading practices; etc.. Once the family was out of the nest, she proudly served as a founding member of the Round Rock Hospital Auxiliary. This brought her great joy as she forged many new friendships. She and Te enjoyed social time with the Cosmopolitan Club. Marlene is a proud grandmother of 14 grand-children, and 10 great-grandchildren. Marlene is preceded in death by her husband Theodor Timmerman, Her parents, Marjorie Lutz, and Paul Lutz. Her two loving sisters, Barbara Somers and Kathy Fabrizio of Tiffin, SOhio, She is survived by her loving Brother, John Lutz, wife Connie Lutz, brother-in-law James Somers, her dear children, Mike Hodgson, wife Kathy Hodgson, Mark Hodgson, wife Melissa Hodgson, Eric Hodgson, wife JoAnn Hodgson, Tim Timmerman, wife Leslie Timmerman, Elaine Hebert, Beverly Burk, husband James Burk and Cheryl Greiner. In addition she is loved by her huge Ohio family nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews of around 60 + and growing. Visitation will be held at Beck Funeral Home, 4765 Priem Ln, Pflugerville, TX, Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6-8 pm. Graveside service will be held November 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund, or to her favorite charities, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association & St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.